BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $41,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $913.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $925.80 and its 200-day moving average is $900.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

