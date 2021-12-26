Blocery (BLY) Price Reaches $0.0337 on Exchanges

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocery has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blocery

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,561,108 coins. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

