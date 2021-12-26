Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $46,118.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

