Blocknet Market Cap Reaches $7.23 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001700 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and $67,761.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00031754 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00019474 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,323,984 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

