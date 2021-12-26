Bonded Finance (BOND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $186,907.00

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $186,907.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00046310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

