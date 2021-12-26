Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 3.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Booking worth $59,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $17.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,402.25. 186,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,012. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,345.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,299.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

