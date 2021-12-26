BOOM (BOOM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $102,467.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $102,467.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,131,557 coins and its circulating supply is 778,100,824 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

