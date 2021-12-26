Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,463 shares of company stock worth $19,761,709. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

