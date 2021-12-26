Bounty0x (BNTY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6,333.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $349,801.16 and approximately $6,333.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00045379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

