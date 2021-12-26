Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNTGY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.41. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

