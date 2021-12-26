Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BNTGY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.41. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
