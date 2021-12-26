Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $138,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.52. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

