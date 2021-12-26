Brokerages Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.36. Adobe posted earnings of $3.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $13.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $13.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $16.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,203 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $569.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $639.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.63. The firm has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

