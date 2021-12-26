Brokerages Anticipate Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Janus International Group.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million.

JBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus International Group (JBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.