Brokerages Anticipate Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.31 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post $270.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.25 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $961.46 million to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.58 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

