Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.86. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $10.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

