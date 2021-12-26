Brokerages Expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have weighed in on NAUT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 790,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25. Nautilus Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 655.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 249,548 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2,608.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

