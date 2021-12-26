Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 763,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,683. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $902.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.