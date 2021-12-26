Brokerages Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post $3.07 EPS

Analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the highest is $3.16. S&P Global reported earnings of $2.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.59 to $13.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $15.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.74. 1,342,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,686. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.19 and its 200 day moving average is $439.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.