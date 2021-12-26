Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $45.66 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

