Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $41,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.56. The company had a trading volume of 625,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

