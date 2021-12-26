Brookstone Capital Management Buys 28,196 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.20. 5,506,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009,384. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average of $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.