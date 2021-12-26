Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,168 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.61% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $17,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 189,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

FUTY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 78,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,569. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15.

