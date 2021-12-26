Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,432 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 831,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 391,025 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 102,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 428,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

