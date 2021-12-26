Brookstone Capital Management Has $37.79 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $37,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,551,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,899. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

