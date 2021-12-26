Brookstone Capital Management Has $39.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.55% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $39,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 45,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,972,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.92. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.