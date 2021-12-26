Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.19% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 228,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $103.39. 158,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,398. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average of $103.94.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.