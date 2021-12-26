Brookstone Capital Management Sells 31,906 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,906 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.13% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $89,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.33. 3,498,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,483. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.79 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

