Brookstone Capital Management Sells 45,500 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $23,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

DGRO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,338. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.

