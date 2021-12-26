Brookstone Capital Management Sells 568 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.47. 847,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $224.35 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.