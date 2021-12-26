BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Hits $1.50 on Exchanges

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00002959 BTC on major exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $119.13 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00061792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.75 or 0.07984038 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,881.16 or 1.00113892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00052464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.