BSCView (BSCV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,641.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. BSCView has a total market cap of $257,148.59 and approximately $7,641.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00060941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.08050090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,309.93 or 1.00045504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00072451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00052832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.