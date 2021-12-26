Bunicorn Market Capitalization Achieves $1.80 Million (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $207,308.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.24 or 0.07975799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,781.60 or 0.99925964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00053265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

