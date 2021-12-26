Burger Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.81 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. Burger Swap has a market cap of $56.81 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $3.26 or 0.00006388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,792,874 coins and its circulating supply is 17,417,874 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

