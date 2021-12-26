CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report sales of $730.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $775.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $690.26 million. CAE posted sales of $638.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

CAE stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.74. CAE has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CAE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

