CafeSwap Token Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $618,827.27 and $114,259.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00062375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.12 or 0.07962888 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,686.52 or 0.99777318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00053312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 9,387,656 coins and its circulating supply is 9,321,109 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

