CaixaPay Achieves Market Cap of $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.82 or 0.07968668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,704.92 or 0.99967608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00073174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00052494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

