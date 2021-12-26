Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $62.05. 8,076,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,277,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

