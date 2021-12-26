Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,863,000 after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 116.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.19. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

