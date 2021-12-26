Callahan Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after buying an additional 1,373,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after buying an additional 501,840 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after purchasing an additional 614,114 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. 7,160,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,290,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

