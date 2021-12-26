Callahan Advisors LLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,177. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $165.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

