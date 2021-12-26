Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after buying an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

SBUX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,262. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.52. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

