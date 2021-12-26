Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.67. 3,876,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,270. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

