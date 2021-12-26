Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,719. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.63 and a 200-day moving average of $206.53. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $244.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

