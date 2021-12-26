Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

