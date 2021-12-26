Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,493 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,591,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Shares of COIN opened at $268.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,389 shares of company stock worth $205,261,892.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

