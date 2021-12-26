Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130,575 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Alcoa worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

AA opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

