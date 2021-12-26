Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,158 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -302.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

