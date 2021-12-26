Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.43.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $351.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $420.16 and its 200 day moving average is $419.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.47 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

