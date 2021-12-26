Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 145,513 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,513 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

