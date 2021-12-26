Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$345,318.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 6,700 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.54, for a total value of C$345,318.00.

Corey B. Bieber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Corey B. Bieber sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$515,200.00.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$52.48. 601,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,706. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.72. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$28.67 and a 12-month high of C$55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.5999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.33.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

